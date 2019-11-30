Rajasthan Royals Trolls Yasir Shah After Super Smith Breaks Don Bradman's Record

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday added on to Pakistan's misery, as the Royals trolled Pakistan's ace spin bowler Yasir Shah, soon after Steve Smith broke the 73-year-old record held by Don Bradman of being the fastest batsman to reach 7,000 Test runs. This comes after Yasir Shah had signalled 7 post taking Smith's wicket in the first Test at Brisbane indicating the number of times, he has picked up the right-handed batsman's wicket. Smith achieved the feat on the second day of the second Test at Adelaide where Australians tormented Pakistan owing to Warner's scintillating knock of 335 runs and Starc's fiery spell.

READ | "Tim Paine Spoiled The Party!": Netizens Fume Over Aussie Skipper's Decision To Declare

'My 7 is better than yours.'

Steve Smith, who also plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, became the fastest individual to reach 7,000 runs in just 126 innings. He is also the eleventh Australian to breach the 7,000-mark in Tests. Royals took to Twitter to troll Yasir Shah after Smith breached the record and 7,000 test runs. Here is the tweet by Rajasthan Royals:

READ | Super Smith Breaks Don Bradman's 73-year-old Record, Becomes Fastest To Get To 7000 Runs

Warner smashes unbeaten 335

A splendid knock weaved with some magic, technique and a brilliant skill set. Australia's ace batsman, David Warner, in yet another match, put up a tremendous show as he notched up a triple century in the second Test against Pakistan at Adelaide. Warner breached the 300-mark on the second day, as he went on to become the seventh batsman to score a triple century. The batsman from New South Wales scored 335 runs in just 418 balls at a strike rate of 80.14. Warner remained not out at 335 before Australia captain Tim Paine decided to declare the innings at 589 disallowing Warner to continue his spectacular scoring spree, which fumed the Australian fans.

READ | Amid Warner's 300, Harsha Bhogle Trolls Pakistan's Yasir Shah For 'narrowly Missing' 200

Australia dominate Pakistan at Adelaide

Australia's pace spearheaded Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting line-up as the visitors were reduced to 96-6 at the end of the day's play. Australia declared their innings after posting a mammoth total of 589 runs, thanks to David Warner's maiden Test triple ton. Mitchell Starc was right on the money and struck gold in the fourth over as he got rid of Imam-ul-Haq. Starc then picked up two wickets off the 31st over to send Ifthikar Ahmed and Rizwan packing. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood grabbed one wicket each as Pakistan ended Day 2 on a very dry note, with just four wickets left.

READ | STUNNERS: Paine Turns Superman, Smith Takes Improbable Grab As Aussies Pile Misery On Pak