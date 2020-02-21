WATCH: Tim Southee Leaves Young Prithvi Shaw Nowhere With A Dream Outswinger

Tim Southee provided an early breakthrough for New Zealand after skipper Kane Williamson had asked India to bat first after winning the toss in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. Young openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal tried to see off the new ball but it was only a matter of time before the visitors lost their first wicket for just 16 runs on the board.

Southee's brilliant outswinger dismisses Shaw

This had happened in the fifth over of the first innings. On the second delivery, Southee had bowled a slower one on the middle which came back sharply after pitching. Prithvi Shaw attempted to play it with a straight bat but was unsuccessful as the ball was too quick for him to judge and it eventually ended up disturbing his timber after it had made contact with the opener's back pad. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Ajinkya Rahane the 'Lone Warrior'

It was a forgettable day for the Indian batsmen as they were simply clueless against the New Zealand bowlers on a challenging Basin Reserve wicket. Kyle Jamieson broke the top-ranked Test side's backbone by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli cheaply and at one point it appeared that Team India would be dismissed for a paltry total.

However, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane showed a lot of grit as he stood firmly at one end and showed a lot of patience when the Kiwi bowlers were going berserk. He also got the company of young Rishabh Pant as well. Rahane remained unbeaten on 38 while Pant managed 10 as India finished Day 1 on 122/5 after the final session was washed out due to rain.

