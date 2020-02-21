NAM Vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 3rd T20 Match Details

Namibia will face the Ireland-A in the third match of the Ireland Tour of South Africa. The match will be played at Irene Villagers on Friday, February 21 at 1:00 PM IST. Gerhard Erasmus will captain Namibia and Harry Tector will lead Ireland-A. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

NAM vs IR A Playing 11 likely from both squads

Here is the NAM vs IR A Playing 11s likely from both the team's squads after their second match -

Namibia:

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Niko Davin, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpleman.

Ireland-A:

Harry Tector (captain), Craig Williams, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Nathan McGuire, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Craig Young.

NAM vs IR A Dream11 team: NAM vs IR A Dream11 prediction

The NAM vs IR A Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the most points -

Wicket-keepers: Zane Green

Batsmen: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Gareth Delany (vice-captain), Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny

All-Rounders: Craig Williams, Shane Getkate

Bowlers: Tyrone Kane, Ruben Trumpleman, Craig Young, Bernard Scholtz

Please keep in mind that our NAM vs IR A Dream11 prediction are made with our own analysis. Our NAM vs IR A Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

NAM vs IR A Match Prediction

The series is currently squared with both teams having one victory each. Ireland A won the second match by 23 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Stephen Doheny and Gareth Delany. Their best bowlers were Ruben Trumpleman and Craig Williams.

Namibia's best batsmen in the game were Gerhard Erasmus and Craig Williams. Their best bowlers were Tyrone Kane and Shane Getkate.

Our NAM vs IR A Match Prediction is that Ireland A will be the probable winners of this match. After the match, the teams will proceed to play two more matches to complete the T20I series.

NAM vs IR A live

You can follow the NAM vs IR A live scores on the ICC's official website, app and social media pages. There is no NAM vs IR A live streaming in the Indian subcontinent.

