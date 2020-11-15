Title-holders Sydney Sixers Re-sign Carlos Brathwaite For BBL 2020/21 Season

Defending champions Sydney Sixers on Sunday confirmed the re-signing of West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). Brathwaite's signing comes less than a week after Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc had confirmed his availability for the 10th edition of the tournament.

"I have very fond memories of Sydney. I think Sydney is easily becoming my favorite city. I have good memories of playing at the SCG in my second Test match and even better memories of playing BBL for Sixers," Brathwaite said in an official Sydney Sixers release. "The aura of the ground and cricket in NSW with all the history there is special. I remember great times dancing at the games and the times in the dressing rooms with our team. It's a great organisation," he added.

Brathwaite, who had clobbered Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes in the ICC World T20 2016 final where the Windies had won their record second title had represented Sixers in four games during the seventh edition of the BBL after coming in as a replacement player, helping the side on a late-season four-game win streak that left them two points shy of the semi-finals.

The title-holders had an outstanding tournament last season where they had finished the league stages at the second spot behind the Melbourne Stars with 19 points from 14 games. Even though the Sixers were the second-best side in the group stages, they had the last laugh in the end as they handed a 19-run defeat to the Stars and ended up winning up their second Big Bash League title.

The 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on 10 December 2020 and will conclude on 6 February 2021. Most of the matches will be D/N fixtures. Sydney Sixers will be defending their title this time around and in fact, they will be in action on Day 1 as the reigning champions will be locking horns with the Hobart Hurricanes in the curtain-raiser at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart on December 10.

