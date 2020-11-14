Yuvraj Singh Gets Nostalgic, Reminisces His First Meeting With Sachin Tendulkar

A nostalgic Yuvraj Singh recalled his very first meeting with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Yuvi had made his debut at the highest during the ICC Knockout Trophy 2000 that was played in Kenya. The southpaw made a tremendous impact straightaway as he scored 84 in the quarterfinal against the then world champions Australia. The Men In Blue had an outstanding tournament where they reached the finals but could not go all the way as they were beaten by the Stephen Fleming-led New Zealand side.

'The moment he came in...': Yuvraj Singh

“In 2000, I made my debut for India. I just went with the flow and After Playing for U-19, suddenly I was playing with my heroes. Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Anil Kumble, Srinath - big players in the team and suddenly I was like ‘where am I,” said the veteran all-rounder while interacting on a video that was uploaded by Netflix titled ‘Stories Behind the Story.’ “I was a backbencher in my class, I was a backbencher in the bus. The moment he came in, he came and shook hands with me, Zaheer Khan, Vijay Dahiya, the new guys. I remember when he turned back and went back to his seat, I rubbed my hand all over my body. I just didn’t want to take a shower because I shook hands with Tendulkar.”

Yuvraj Singh's cricketing career

The iconic cricketer had called it a day from international cricket on June 10, 2019. Yuvraj, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for having scored 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets was sidelined from the national team after the away bilateral series against West Indies in 2017 after which he never donned the Indian jersey again. The ex-middle-order batsman was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series earlier this year where he was playing for the India Legends led by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The event was called off due to the global pandemic.

