TMC Vs MBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Final Preview

Tapan Memorial will face Mohun Bagan in the final match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Wednesday, December 9. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our TMC vs MBC match prediction, probable TMC vs MBC playing 11 and TMC vs MBC Dream11 team.

Also Read: India Vs Australia: Injured David Warner Out Of Lineup For 1st Test At Adelaide

TMC vs MBC live: TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams put up a solid display in their semi-final matches to advance to the final round of the inaugural tournament. TMC beat Kalighat Club in the first semi-final by 26 runs courtesy fine all round performance from Vikash Singh. Batting first, TMC scored 149/8 with Vikash Singh scoring 34 runs, while Kaif Ahmed was the top scorer for side with 46 runs. Kalighat Club kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 124/8 with Vikash Singh picking up 4 wickets for 15 runs.

In the second semi-final, Mohun Bagan outclassed Town Hall Club by 9 wickets to reach the finale. MBC first restricted Town Hall to 124/9 from their 20 overs thanks to a fine effort from their bowlers. The MBC batsmen then chased down the target with ease with Vivek Singh scoring an unbeaten 76 runs. However, TMC start as favourites over MBC in the biggest match of the competition.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Clears Air On Late DRS Appeal Against Wade, Says They 'were Still Discussing'

TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction: TMC vs MBC probable playing 11

TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction: TMC probable playing 11

Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vikash Singh, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara

Also Read: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian After Tendulkar To Register 3,000 Runs In Australia

TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction: MBC probable playing 11

Debabrata Das (wk), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Says 'heading Back Home' After Raising Hopes Of Extending Stay For Tests

TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TMC vs MBC Dream11 team

Vikash Singh

Sandipan Das Sr

Vivek Singh

Writtick Chatterjee

TMC vs MBC match prediction: TMC vs MBC Dream11 team

TMC vs MBC live: TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction

As per our TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction, TMC should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction, top picks and TMC vs MBC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TMC vs MBC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.