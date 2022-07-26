Team India Test batter Murali Vijay, who was a regular in the squad until 2018, was involved in an uncomfortable interaction with the fans during the ongoing season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The fans were chanting Dinesh Karthik's name in front of Vijay, who just looked back at them and requested them to stop. It is pertinent to note that Karthik's first wife, Nikita, is now married to Vijay.

Murali Vijay is representing RTW in TNPL 2022

Murali Vijay is currently representing the Ruby Tricky Warriors in the ongoing season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The 38-year-old is in outstanding form as he is the fifth highest scorer in the league with 224 runs. He has also played four matches this season and has a fantastic strike rate of 172.31, smashing 16 fours and 18 sixes in the process. His run tally also includes one century and one fifty.

Murali Vijay on taking part in TNPL 2022

Despite turning 38 and not having played a Test game for the national side since 2018, Murali Vijay continues to actively take part in domestic cricket. Speaking of his decision to continue playing cricket, Vijay said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo), "I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break. I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I’m enjoying my cricket now and I’m feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL.

