Todd Murphy became a big talking point for the cricketing world earlier this year due to his performance during his maiden Test tour of India. Murphy made his international debut against India in March and returned with an impressive tally of 14 wickets in four matches. Speaking to AAP, ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against India, Todd Murphy revealed how he delved into Ravichandran Ashwin’s bag of tricks to improve his craft.

As reported by cricket.com.au, Murphy said he studied Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling, focusing particularly on his ability to delivery carrom balls. "I am still working on that but I am still a long way off being able to do it the way Ravi Ashwin can. It is simple in a way, and yet so difficult. It is just about being confident that you can execute it. I'd love to be able to add that myself one day. If you have a delivery that goes the other way it just poses different challenges for the batsmen,” said the 22-year-old.

Todd Murphy analyzed R Ashwin’s carrom ball during Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

During Australia’s tour of India in 2023, Murphy used to study Ashwin’s bowling closely, freezing the frame at the point of delivery to understand how to master the craft. “That is the best part of analysis now that you have access to that the whole time. I was really interested in watching that sort of stuff and get a close-up look of his hand and wrist position, just to see how each ball was coming out and if it was behaving differently,” Murphy added.

India vs Australia WTC Final: Full squads for IND vs AUS

Australia’s full WTC final squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner; Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India’s full WTC final squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav; Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav