World Test Championship Points Table: Updated WTC Standings After India Win BGT 2023

India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 in June this year. India qualified for the summit finale after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in their first Test match on Monday. New Zealand won the match by the barest of margins to help India book a berth in the WTC final. Australia, on the other hand, qualified for the WTC final after winning the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India in Indore. Australia became the first team to reach the World Test Championship final in the ongoing cycle.

With India and Australia now set to play the final of the World Test Championship, let's take a look at the latest standings. India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 thanks to victories in the first two matches of the series in Nagpur and Delhi. Australia won the third Test match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium ended in a draw after five days of batting from both teams.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023: Points table

Australia are intact on the top of the WTC points table with 66.67 percentage points to their name. India are second on the table with 58.8 percentage points. South Africa and Sri Lanka occupy the third and fourth places respectively, followed by England, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The World Test Championship final is scheduled to take place at The Oval in England starting June 7.

POS Team PCT (%) PTS W L D SER PEN 1 Australia 66.67 152 11 3 5 6 0 2 India 58.8 127 10 5 3 6 -5 3 South Africa 55.56 100 8 6 1 6 0 4 Sri Lanka 48.48 64 5 5 1 6 0 5 England 46.97 124 10 8 4 6 -12 6 Pakistan 38.1 64 4 6 4 6 0 7 West Indies 34.62 54 4 7 2 6 -2 8 New Zealand 33.33 48 3 6 3 6 0 9 Bangladesh 11.11 16 1 10 1 6 0

Image: BCCI