Tom Curran Reveals Unique Thing About BBL That Makes It Different From IPL & Other Leagues

In terms of underlying tactics, structure, and player management, England's all-rounder Tom Curran, who is presently playing in the Big Bash League (BBL), highlighted on Tuesday, December 14, how the Australian domestic T20 competition differs from its counterparts in other parts of the world. Curran stated during a virtual press conference that the biggest difference between the BBL and other leagues is the size of the Australian grounds, which he claims are much larger than those in other nations. As players, a lot of tactics change because of the larger grounds in Australia, according to Curran.

"One thing that's quite unique about the BBL is the grounds. A lot of the grounds around the world are a lot smaller than here, so I think that changes a lot of the tactics as players. Some of the grounds' dimensions as well, the MCG is humongous square the wicket and not as big straight, similarly as the Optus and so on. Whereas the Adelaide Oval is real short square and long straight, so I think tactically as a bowler and as a batter, things you have to really take under consideration.

"The wickets as well in general are pretty hard and bouncy. Australian wickets are typically pretty fast and have a bit more bounce in there. So these are all things you have to adapt but you know nowadays, as you said, we play so much cricket around the world and the game is so well televised and the stats around the game is also spoken about so much that I think it's just about adapting your mindset as much as anything," Curran said at the press conference ahead of BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars.

Tom Curran's career stats

Curran is presently playing for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL, wherein three games he has scored 33 runs and taken four wickets. The 26-year-old, who is the elder brother of cricketer Sam Curran, is also a regular for England, having played in all three formats for his country. Since his debut in 2017, Curran has appeared in two Tests, 28 ODIs, and 30 Twenty20 Internationals for England. The right-hander has 2 Test wickets, 34 50-over wickets, and 29 T20I wickets to his name. Curran has 66 Test runs, 303 ODI runs, and 64 T20I runs, with averages of 33.00, 37.00, and 10.66, respectively.

As far as the BBL is concerned, Cricket Australia (CA) launched the competition three years after the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played in 2008. The event is well-known for producing top-class Australian players who go on to play in various tournaments across the world, including the Indian Premier League. The 11th edition of the BBL is currently being held in Australia from December 5 through January 28.

Image: cricket.com.au