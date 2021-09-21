Tom Latham Shares 'interesting 24 Hours' That Led To Series Cancellation against Pakistan

New Zealand cricketer Tom Latham who was about to captain the 'Black Caps' against Pakistan has narrated events before the cancellation of the series. New Zealand Cricket Team abandoned their tour to Pakistan before the start of the first ODI slated to take place in Rawalpindi citing security threats, which the PCB asserted did not exist. Quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Tom Latham shared that it was a normal day, however, the team decided to stay in the hotel after he got a message in the WhatsApp group.

Tom Latham shares 'interesting 24 hours' that led to New Zealand vs Pakistan series cancellation

"It was like a normal game day. We were leaving at 12:30, and then I got a message on my WhatsApp group that we were having a team meeting at 12 o clock. Everyone was sort of wondering what was up and then we got told the news that we were heading home," said Latham.

"It was an interesting 24 hours post that decision but obviously NZC (New Zealand Cricket) and the Players Association, everyone on the ground in Pakistan and NZ Cricket obviously had players' safety first and foremost. For them to get us to Dubai in 24 hours was outstanding so the guys were very thankful for that."

Tom Latham reacts on criticism from Pakistan post series cancellation

Further, Latham addressed the Pakistan fans who have been criticising the Black-Caps for abandoning the series.

"It's naturally very disappointing for them [Pakistan and their fans]. It was something they were very proud of. I remember doing the captain's round with Babar [Azam] the day before and just seeing how happy he was to have international cricket and have us there. He was very excited and it was a historic moment for New Zealand Cricket to be back there 18 years since they were last there. To be part of that was going to be something special, but obviously things changed," said Latham.

After New Zealand vs Pakistan series was called off, NZC chief executive David White issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," he stated in a press release.

