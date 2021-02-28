Tom Moody Appointed As Sri Lanka's Director Of Cricket For A Three-year Period

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has been appointed as Sri Lanka's Director of Cricket. The news of Moody's appointment has officially been confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the ex-Aussie all-rounder's role will be on a consultancy basis, and he will have to fulfill 300 days of 'Mandatory Assignment’ during his contracted three-year period.

Tom Moody has been appointed as Sri Lanka's Director of Cricket.



His role will be on consultancy basis, and he will have to fulfill 300 days of 'Mandatory Assignment' during his contracted three-year period.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that Tom Moody will take over as their Director of Cricket w.e.f. March 1, 2021. Furthermore, the Lankan cricket board also added that the 1999 World Cup-winner's appointment comes following recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee of the SLC to revamp Sri Lanka’s Cricket operations.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Tom Moody as the ‘Director of Cricket,’ effective from 01st March 2021.

His appointment comes following recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee of the SLC to revamp Sri Lanka’s Cricket operations. pic.twitter.com/qoFCTn4wnK — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 28, 2021

Tom Moody's cricketing & coaching careers

The 55-year-old has represented Australia at the highest level in eight Tests and 76 One Day Internationals from 1987 to 1999. He was a part of Australia's World Cup triumphs in 1987 as well 1999 editions under Allan Border and Steve Waugh respectively.

Since retirement in 2001, Moody has coached, been an Australian cricketer's representative and for several years held the post of director of cricket with Worcestershire. In May 2005 he was appointed coach of the Sri Lankan national team and he led them to the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 in the Caribbean where they lost to Australia who not only retained their title successfully but also went on to register their record fourth World Cup triumph.

The Adelaide cricketer will also be serving as Sunrisers Hyderabad's Director of Cricket in the upcoming IPL 2021. SRH had confirmed the same on their social media handles back in December.

Moody had served as the head coach of the Hyderabad-based franchise for seven seasons i.e. from April 2013 to May 2019. Under his reign, the team had made three playoff appearances (2013, 2017 & 2019 respectively), won the tournament in the 2016 edition, and had finished as the runners-up after losing to MS Dhoni's Chennai in a lop-sided final in the 2018 season. The former champions had failed to progress to the last four in 2014 and, 2015.

The 2016 winners decided to part ways with the 1999 World Cup winner and his deputy Simon Helmot as they appointed England's 2019 World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss and former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin as the head coach and assistant coach respectively in mid-2019.

