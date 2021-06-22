'Tone Deaf' ICC Sells WTC Merch As Rain Plays Spoilsport; Fans Want Umbrellas & Raincoats

After the washout of day 1 and day 4 of the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, fans are furious at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for hosting the finale of such a big event at a time and place where it usually rains. One of the most awaited, the India vs New Zealand WTC Final event has seen abandoned play on two days while many other sessions have been impacted due to continuous rains. The continuous delay and abandonment of entire days' play has angered cricket lovers who are worried, most of all, that there won't be a decisive result. Against such a backdrop, ICC on Tuesday dropped a link on its Twitter handle where fans can buy WTC Final merchandise, and this hasn't gone down well.

Following this people on social media started to troll ICC and many sarcastically asked the International Cricket Council if they are selling WTC Final raincoats and umbrellas. Notably, ICC dropped the WTC Final merchandise links when India vs New Zealand WTC Final's Day 5 start was again delayed due to light showers.

See how netizens reacted to ICC peddling WTC Final merchandise while rain affected play.

Want to order a raincoat and an umbrella please — Rohit Sarkar (@Rohit_Sarkar88) June 22, 2021

ICC You did this World Test Championship to further increase the popularity of Test cricket Or to fill your coffers? #WTCFinal — Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@7jaiswalshivam) June 22, 2021

You missed rain coat and umbrella in the merchandise lists — Aman Singh (@AmanSin59815380) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 5 Session 1 started with an hour delay due to light drizzle. New Zealand remains in a commanding position (till writing this article) with two of its most experienced batsman Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the crease. On the other hand, Team India is looking for wickets, and the Southampton pitch which has been in cover most of the times is expected to assist the fast-bowlers.

Kevin Pietersen Says ICC Shouldn't Hold Big One-off Matches In UK

On Monday, aghast with the intense and unsparing spells of rains in Southampton, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen 'painfully' remarked that a game as important as the World Test Championship (WTC) should not be played in the United Kingdom (UK). Pietersen's remarks came as rains play a spoilsport and India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4 was washed out. The ICC has been facing the wrath of netizens for organizing the marquee final in the UK as the weather renders constant breaks throughout the match so far.

"It pains me to say it, but a ONE-OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK," tweeted Kevin Pietersen on Monday evening as heavy rains caused suspension of play on Day 3 as well.

