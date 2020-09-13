Trent Boult Breaks The Stump Into Two With A 'Thunder Boult', Announces His Arrival In MI

With less than a week to go for the IPL 2020, franchises have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the tournament in UAE. As preparations have been at a full swing, defending champions Mumbai Indians have spared nothing to chance, as they look to clinch their fourth title. During such a net session, New Zealand speedster Trent Boult left everyone stunned as he split the middle-stump into two pieces.

Boult's thunderous pace broke the middle stump into two pieces, sending the top half flying back towards nets while the lower half remained in the ground. Mentor Mahela Jayawardhane was also left awestruck with Boult's delivery. Here's how netizens reacted to the Kiwi's thunder:

1st time see boult to play with MI PALTAN😀

What a boult yaar😁 — 1.RO - SUPER - HIT - SHARMA (@MUDITJOSHI1111) September 12, 2020

With veteran pacer Lasith Malinga opting to miss the IPL 2020, Mumbai India's pace battery will heavily rely on Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Mitchell McClenaghan.

CSK to face MI in opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST. Check the full schedule here.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi, and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

Mumbai Indians' Full Squad

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare