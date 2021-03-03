TRS Vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Trinitat Royal Stars will face Falco in Match 87 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The TRS vs FAL match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Here is our TRS vs FAL Dream11 prediction, TRS vs FAL Dream11 team and TRS vs FAL playing 11. The TRS vs FAL live streaming will take place on FanCode.

TRS vs FAL Dream11 prediction: TRS vs FAL match preview

Trinitat Royal Stars are currently at the top of Group D and have on four of their last five matches so far. Their confidence will be certainly on a high thanks to their current form and they will be hoping to continue playing some good cricket and keep hold of the top spot by the end of the day.

Falco, on the other hand, are third on the points table and will be eyeing for a win to move up the points table. They have 3 wins and 2 losses in their last five matches. They will be eager to put an end to their 2-match losing streak and register victory to get their season back on track. The last time these two sides met, it was Falco who lost to Trinitat Royal Stars and they will be looking to return the favour.

TRS vs FAL live prediction: Squad details for TRS vs FAL Dream11 team

TRS: Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Mudassar Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Ali Raza, Hasnain Ali, Haroon Riaz, Kamran Bashir, Shujat Alo, Muhammad Rafay, Chyet Patel, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Waheed Aslam, Gurjeet Singh.

FAL: Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shehzad Umar, Moazzan Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Ijaz Ahmad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza.

TRS vs FAL match prediction: Top picks for TRS vs FAL playing 11

Sufian Ansar

Aqeel Ansar

Adeel Sarwar

Muhammad Sheraz

TRS vs FAL Dream11 live: TRS vs FAL Dream11 team

TRS vs FAL live: TRS vs FAL match prediction

As per our TRS vs FAL Dream11 prediction, TRS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TRS vs FAL match prediction and TRS vs FAL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRS vs FAL Dream11 team and TRS vs FAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

