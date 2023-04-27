'Tu Toh Kehta Tha Jaipur Is A Pink City': RR's Post For MS Dhoni And Samson Goes Viral

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals are locking horns against Chennai Super Kings in Match 37 of IPL 2023 on Thursday. The match is taking place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, which is the home city of the Rajasthan Royals franchise. However, most of the spectators on the ground showed up in the yellow jersey to show their support for former India captain MS Dhoni, who is also the skipper of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

The ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament could be Dhoni's last season as a player since he has already hinted at taking retirement from the sport after the conclusion of IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals took to their official Twitter handle to acknowledge the huge support for Dhoni at their home stadium in Jaipur. The franchise uploaded a picture of Dhoni and Sanju Samson pointing at something and captioned it saying, "Woh dekh, Yellove. Tu toh kehta tha Jaipur is a Pink City (Check it out, it's yellow. You used to say Jaipur is a pink city)."

During the toss, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that he hoped to see a lot more pink in the crowd since it's the 200th game for the franchise but it's mostly yellow, adding that everyone knows what's the reason for it. MS Dhoni has been getting huge support from the crowd wherever Chennai is playing this season and Rajasthan is no exception. When Chennai locked horns against Kolkata at Eden Gardens on April 23, the entire stadium barring a few was wearing the yellow jersey to show their support.

"Honestly, it feels really great thing to do that. Playing for the franchise for 8-10 years has been a really great achievement for me but we would have liked to see some pink here at the stadium but we mostly see yellow and we know what the reason is. But we are very very happy with that," Samson said at the toss.

RR vs CSK: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh.

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

