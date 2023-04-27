'Only then they perform': Harbhajan Singh reveals the 'winning mantra' of MS Dhoni

IPL 2023: Much ahead of the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, a lot was spoken about MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings aka 'The Dad Army'. The 'men in yellow' finished at the 9th position last year, but come a new season, things have changed for MS Dhoni and his troops. As of now, they are at the top of the points table with 5 wins from 7 games. Chennai Super Kings have a total of 10 points to their name and as of now look like favourites to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

Chennai is a franchise that has been plagued with various injury concerns before the start of IPL 2023. They lost Kyle Jamieson before the start of the season and Deepak Chahar is also on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. These injuries left Dhoni only with one option, to marshal his young bowling troops in the ongoing 16th edition of the IPL. Interestingly, MS Dhoni has managed to use his resources well and CSK are currently looking like a champion team who might go ahead and lift the trophy. CSK's euphoric rise has caught the attention of their former spin bowling stalwart Harbhajan Singh who feels that Dhoni's quality of backing players has caused a major shift of momentum in their campaign.

Harbhajan Singh while speaking to Star Sports heaped praises on MS Dhoni's leadership and said:

MS Dhoni's mantra of victory is his capability to back the players, understand how every individual operates, and use them properly. Chennai Super Kings is a champion team because Dhoni backs his players to the hilt. He doesn't alter his game plan frequently and irrespective of the wins and losses, he always keeps his calm and stays clear about what he wants on the field. The players too need to have that faith and believe in their team, their skipper, and the management and only then they perform and can stay focussed and it reflects in their performances. Both MS and the team understand this pretty well.

It is not just the bowlers who have delivered for the four-time champions but underperforming players from previous seasons Shivam Dubey and Ajinkya Rahane have also struck their best form and it has been a major boost for the 'Men in Yellow' who look invincible at the moment. Chennai Super Kings will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on April 27, 2023, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Chennai Super Kings' squad for IPL 2023:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu