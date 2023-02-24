'Turning Point Of Semi Final': Netizens React To Harmanpreet Kaur's Run Out In WC Match

Quick links:
Image: Disney Hostar
Social media erupted with reactions following Harmanpreet Kaur's unorthodox run out against Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinal. The skipper could not complete a comfortable run as her bat stuck just infront of the crease handing her opponent a massive advantage. It was a massive moment in the game as the Aussies managed to turn the game around as they went on to win the match by a paltry five runs.
The Women in Blue might feel the pain of getting so close to victory because had Harmanpreet managed to stay at the crease they would have had a chance of stealing the match. Ths skipper went to the pavilion with a well deserved 52 but her valiant effort was in vain. It could be compared with the unfortunate run out of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal when he did not dive against New Zealand.
Netizens have been giving their verdict as India lost a crucial tie.
Harmanpreet kaur run out was game changer, she was very casual i felt.— Sandeep (@isandyd_23) February 23, 2023
It was India's game— Nikhilesh Kumar (@Nikhilesh412) February 23, 2023
Until Harmanpreet Kaur got run out 😞
Harmanpreet kaur's run out has to be one of the coldest event in women's cricket 🥲— Tanmay Agarwala (@AgarwalaTanmay) February 23, 2023
Jersey no.7— Mama | 360° Entertainment (@SriniMaama16) February 23, 2023
Captain
WC Semi Finals
Run Chase
Run-out
A billion hopes shattered
Thala 🤝 Harmanpreet Kaur
New year, new tournament, same old heartbreak! 💔 pic.twitter.com/uXQg7ozyPy
Harmanpreet Kaur 🤝🏻 Dhoni— Aarav (@sigma__male_) February 23, 2023
One didn't dived
One didn't even scuffed her bat pic.twitter.com/L4Po4o0r6C
Luck never favors India In Big Matches. BTW well played captain Harmanpreet Kaur 👏 #INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/i2aHKOFKfB— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) February 23, 2023
We are proud of our women cricket players, the way they fought against mighty Australia is appreciable.— Hardy (@Hardy_yac) February 23, 2023
What a knock by #HarmanpreetKaur#T20WomensWorldCup #INDWvAUSW #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DHO9D2CxOe
Heartbreak again and again 💔#HarmanpreetKaur #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/JHAdp08yFh— Anupam kant Mishra (@AnupamKantMish5) February 23, 2023
If you think you are unlucky....just watch Harmanpreet kaur's run out....#INDWvAUSW— PK (@kaswan_pk07) February 23, 2023