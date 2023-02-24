Last Updated:

'Turning Point Of Semi Final': Netizens React To Harmanpreet Kaur's Run Out In WC Match

The Women in Blue might feel the pain of getting so close to victory. Had Harmanpreet managed to stay at the crease they would have had a chance.

Anirban Sarkar
Social media erupted with reactions following Harmanpreet Kaur's unorthodox run out against Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinal. The skipper could not complete a comfortable run as her bat stuck just infront of the crease handing her opponent a massive advantage. It was a massive moment in the game as the Aussies managed to turn the game around as they went on to win the match by a paltry five runs.

Netizens react to Harmanpreet Kaur's bizarre run out in match against Australia 

The Women in Blue might feel the pain of getting so close to victory because had Harmanpreet managed to stay at the crease they would have had a chance of stealing the match. Ths skipper went to the pavilion with a well deserved 52 but her valiant effort was in vain. It could be compared with the unfortunate run out of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal when he did not dive against New Zealand.

