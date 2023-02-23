The New Zealand cricket team once again showed their class yet again as they paid to fix a trumpet of England's Barmy Army. The incident happened during the 1st Test between New Zealand and England. This is not the first time the Kiwis' side is known for their compassionate character.

Kiwis showed their class again as they paid for the Barmy Army instrument

Barmy Army had called for help on social media as they were looking for someone to get the trumpet fixed which got damaged during a scuffle between both sets of supporters. " HELP! Unfortunately, an incident lead to our trumpeters prized possession being damaged during the 1st Test. Is there anyone in New Zealand that can help us get this blowing again for Wellington?"

🚨 HELP 🚨



Unfortunately an incident lead to our trumpeters prized possession being damaged during the 1st Test.



Is there anyone in New Zealand that can help us get this blowing again for Wellington?#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/N5482z0Xlg — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 19, 2023

However, trumpeter Simon Finch was in for a surprise as New Zealand skipper Tim Southee and Matt Henry presented the fixed trumpet to him.

🚨 THE TRUMPET IS FIXED 🚨



After a Kiwi lad pinched it last week in the stands and caused some damage, amazingly the NZ team reached out to get it repaired.



Thanks so much @BLACKCAPS - proving your class yet again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RJOcFo3N2s — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 23, 2023

Southee appreciated the Barmy Army's efforts during the presentation ceremony. “We did our best to try and get it fixed. We appreciate what you guys do. Hopefully we won’t hear too much of it but it’s always great to have you guys here.”

A New Zealand cricket board official opened up to stuff.co.nz, “When NZC and the team heard Finchy the trumpeter’s instrument had been damaged, we reached out to see how we could help to ensure the second Test at the Basin Reserve would have all the songs and sounds we associate with the visiting English fans.

“While the songs and support are usually directed in behind the visiting team, our players and everyone at the event thoroughly enjoys the atmosphere they help create.”