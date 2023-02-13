Twitter Reacts To India Beating Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Women's T20 World Cup Match

Jemimah Rodrigues' big hitting powered India to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup match Sunday. The 22-year-old kept her cool as she and Richa Ghosh played some brilliant strokes all over the ground to ensure India remained within range of the target. Jemimah scored an unbeaten 53 while Richa scored a valiant 31.

Pakistan had earlier set a 150-run target riding on the heroics of Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem. Some sloppy Indian fielding also helped their cause as the archrivals posted a healthy total on the board. As India started their campaign on a positive note social media erupted in joy.

What a win for Indian women's cricket team. What a knock, Well played Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues vs Pakistan.#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iNnZtfKcgC — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) February 12, 2023

