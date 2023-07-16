U-19 coach requests BCCI to help cricket flourish says Dhoni and Kohli are inspiration

BCCI has over the years gained a dominant stature in the game of cricket, so much so that that the body has become the most wealthy institute controller. With the status, there has come a responsibility of promoting the game as well as helping out its counterparts. In the past, the body has helped a few associate nations and even a formidable power as big as Australia in the financial aspect. Thus, as it never disappoints on this front, requests tend to line up, and this time a coach of a U-19 associate nation has made an earnest appeal to the BCCI.

3 things you need to know

BCCI has helped cricket gloom in Afghanistan

BCCI is arguably most powerful cricket body in the world

IPL is a creation of BCCI

Also Read | 'Wood Is A Bit Like Him...': Australian Legend Makes An Astonishing Remark On Mark Wood

Iran's U-19 coach appeals to BCCI

Iran's U-19 coach Asghar Ali Raeisi requested financial support from the BCCI. Raeisi wishes to see a top-notch stadium in Chabahar. Moreover, is seeking BCCI's help in training aspiring cricket players in the area. He even wants to witness players from Iran making it into the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL)

The coach also noted that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, are two of the most followed cricketers in Iran and, have enormous fan bases in India. The coach told ANI that he occasionally shows videos of Dhoni and Kohli to Iranian players to assist them in better comprehending the game.

#WATCH | Chah Bahar, Iran: Iran’s cricket coach Asghar ali Raeisi, urges BCCI to set up international stadium in Chabahar, hopes Iranian players make it to IPL, says, "We want Indian cricket management BCCI to train our players and umpiring in Iran so our players also can play… pic.twitter.com/8qBimK2Umd — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

Also Read | WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Hits The Nets, Speculated To Make India Comeback Soon

“Iranian cricketers take inspiration from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and other young Indian cricket players,” said Raeisi.

Paying heed to the cricketing talent in Iran, Raeisi felt that the players are unable to fulfill their potential due to a lack of proper infrastructure and training facilities.

“Iranian players have the talent to play good cricket internationally. But we fail to train them due to a lack of infrastructure. I wanted India to help us to build the stadium so Iranian players can prove their mettle in the world.We want Indian cricket management BCCI to train our players and umpiring in Iran so our players also can play cricket well,” he added.

He believes the assistance would lead to “Iranian players be part of IPL matches.” As per the report in ANI, the Chabahar Free Zone (CFZ) has reserved ten hectares of land for constructing a cricket stadium with a capacity of 4,000 seats.