WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Hits The Nets, Speculated To Make India Comeback Soon

Team India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been off the field since September 2022 due to his back injury. Bumrah missed the Asia Cup 2022, and T20 World Cup due to his injury and is now expected to get fit till the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, as per reports, the right-arm pacer can return to the field in the T20I series against Ireland.

3 things you need to know

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his international debut against Australia in the year 2016

Jasprit Bumrah has played a total of 162 international games for Team India and has picked 319 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah also missed the Indian Premier League 2023 and WTC 2023 Final due to his back injury

ALSO READ | RCB review contracts of Hesson, Bangar; franchise may part ways with coaches

Jasprit Bumrah returns to the nets; Watch

With the fans very eager to know, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return date on the cricket field, a video of him is going viral on the internet in which he can be seen bowling in the nets. Bumrah underwent back surgery in March 2023 and is going through a rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Bumrah is getting ready for the World Cup!!



The beast will be back soon.pic.twitter.com/vvsN6vDCBt — Aadarsh (@AadarshParab) July 16, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah played his last Test match against England in July last year, in which he captained the side in place of Rohit Sharma.

ALSO READ | 'Everyone's entitled to their opinion': Alex Carey on controversial Bairstow dismissal

Team India bowling coach remembers Jasprit Bumrah

After the Indian cricket team's dominating win against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that the bowling attack misses Jasprit Bumrah. Mhambrey said:

Injuries and workload of bowlers is a big concern. If you look at the last one-and-a-half years, Bumrah is a player who we have missed a lot. We have not decided who is going to play white ball and who red ball but eventually we have to give breaks to our bowlers.

If Jasprit Bumrah is fit to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian cricket team will have one of the most lethal bowling attacks in the tournament. However, in his absence, pacers like Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur have done well in all three formats of the game.