UAE T10 League AAD Vs DPS Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Dubai Pulse Secure will square off against Ajman Alubond in Match 6 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 on Saturday, July 25. The AAD vs DPS live match in the UAE T10 League will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Here are the details about the AAD vs DPS live streaming, UAE T10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises dented by loss of sponsors; RR, SRH, DC, KXIP hit the most: Report

AAD vs DPS live streaming: UAE T10 League preview

The UAE T10 League will commence on July 24 and will run till August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in a double round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Six teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues, i.e. ICC Cricket Academy and Dubai Cricket Stadium. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, all UAE T10 league matches will be played in evenings due to the hot weather in the UAE at this time of year.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 could potentially clash with Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in October: Report

AAD vs DPS live streaming: Pitch and weather report

Before the UAE T10 League live streaming, let's take a look at the weather and pitch report. The temperature is set to be extremely hot and there are no chances of rain whatsoever. Coming to the pitch at the ICC Academy, it is a batting paradise and the batters will back themselves to attack from the word go. The average first innings score on this ground is 111 runs and the captain winning the toss would look to bowl first.

UAE T10 League live in India: AAD vs DPS live streaming and UAE T10 League live streaming

The UAE T10 League live in India will not be made available for viewers through television. However, fans can still enjoy the AAD vs DPS live streaming and UAE T10 League live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Apart from UAE T10 live in India, fans can visit the official social media pages of UAE Cricket for UAE T10 live scores. The UAE T10 League live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE. The AAD vs DPS live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Besides the UAE T10 live streaming in India, the game can also be played on Dream11.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 broadcasters likely to embrace 'virtual commentary' idea due to COVID-19: Report

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs DPS Dream11 team

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs DPS Dream11 team: AAD

Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza, Anand Kumar, Saqib Manshad, Ali Mirza, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs DPS Dream11 team: DPS

Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Aagam Shah, Usman Munir

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson returns to training in NZ, excited about increasing IPL 2020 prospects

IMAGE COURTESY: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL TWITTER