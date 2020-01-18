UAE-U19 Vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, And Match News

The upcoming 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Group D match between United Arab Emirates Under-19 and Canada Under-19 will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled for January 18 and will start at 1:30 PM IST.
The ongoing tournament is the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9). 48 matches will be played in round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.
Aryan Lakra (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chathiyan Dashan, Chethiya Deshan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Syed Haider Shah, Osama Hassan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon
Ashtan Deosammy (c), Harmanjeet Bedi, Benjamin Calitz, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Gurjot Gosol, Rishiv Joshi, Muhammad Kamal, Akhil Kumar, Nicolas Manohar, Mihir Patel, Randhir Sandhu, Eshan Sensarma (wk), Raqib Shamsudeen, Ayush Verma, Udaybir Walia
Wicketkeeper – Vriitya Aravind
All-rounder – Aryan Lakra (vc), Alishan Sharafu
Batsmen – Ashtan Deosammy (c), Randhir Sandhu, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith, Udaybir Walia
Bowlers – Raqib Shamsudeen, Rishabh Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma
United Arab Emirates Under-19 start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
Eyes on the prize 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020
India U19 Captain Priyam Garg poses with the U19 World Cup along with his counterparts. Tournament begins on Jan 17th in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/o3ZAFvPAWc
