Following the conclusion of an exciting Round of 16, European football fans are waiting for the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final draw. The draw for the quarter-final, semifinal, and final will be held on Friday, while the quarter-finals action begins from April 11 onwards. Alongside, the quarter-final, the semifinal and final draw will also take place on Friday.

Eight balls containing the names of the qualified teams for the quarter-final will be placed in a large central bowl and will be shuffled. The first team to be draw will play its first game at home, against the second team. The procedure will be repeated to complete the quarter-final matchups.

UEFA Champions League semi-final and final draw procedure

“For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'Winners of quarter-final 1' to 'Winners of quarter-final 4' are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determine the first semi-final pairing, the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg,” UEFA said on their website explaining the draw procedure.

“The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings. There will then be a third draw to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons,” she added. Having said that, here’s a look at everything you need to know about the UCL 2022-23 quarter-final draw.

When will the UCL 2022-23 quarter-final draw begin?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 17 from 12:00 CET/4:30 PM IST onwards.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final draw is slated to be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the live streaming UCL 2022-23 quarter-final draw in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League quarter-final draw on UEFA.com.

How to watch the live streaming UCL 2022-23 quarter-final draw in UK & US?

Football fans in the UK and US can also watch the draw live on UEFA.com.

Qualified teams for UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final

Bayern Munich(Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan(Italy)

Manchester City (England)

AC Milan (Italy)

Napoli (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain)

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: When are the quarter-final, semi-finals and finals?

UCL 2022-23 quarter-finals:

Leg 1 matches - Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12

Leg 2 matches - Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19

UCL 2022-23 semi-finals: May 9/10 and May 16/17

UCL 2022-23 final: Saturday, June 10