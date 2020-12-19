Umesh Yadav's 3 Wickets On Test Comeback Dent Australia In Adelaide: WATCH

India are currently in the driver's seat in the ongoing first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval. The Men in Blue who were bowled out for a modest 244 in their first innings came out all guns blazing in the field as they wrapped up the Australian innings for 191 to take a crucial 53 run lead.

Umesh Yadav helps India wrap Australian innings quickly with 3/40

Indian bowlers were right on the money from the word go as they kept bowling tight lines and ensured that they didn't give any freebies to the Australian batsmen. For the hosts, skipper Tim Paine (73*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47) were the only ones who could play substantial knocks while the rest of the batsmen found the going tough against the Indian bowlers. R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/55 whereas Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah ended with figures of 3/40 and 2/52 respectively.

Yadav, in particular, was instrumental in helping India take a decent lead as he dismissed Labuschagne who was given several lifelines by the Indian fielders. The Vidarbha pacer grabbed another wicket of Pat Cummins (0) in the same over to further dent the hosts' aspirations. Yadav's final wicket came in the form of Josh Hazlewood (8) as he brought down the curtains on the Australian innings.

Here are the highlights of how the Australian wickets fell

Meanwhile, India scored 9/1 at stumps on Day 2 and are now ahead in the game with a 62 run lead. The visitors lost Prithvi Shaw (4) just before the end of teh day's play as he was cleaned up by Cummins. Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for India on Day 3 as Virat Kohli's men look to set a huge target for Australia.

