R Ashwin's 4 Wickets Knock Australia Off On Day 2 In Pink-ball Test: WATCH

The second day of the India vs Australia 1st Test didn’t exactly start the way India would have wanted. The visitors, who were batting on an overnight score of 233/6 were bundled out for 244. India could only add a mere 11 runs and lost four wickets at the start of the second day. Nevertheless, the Indians came out all guns blazing with the ball and folded up the hosts for a meagre 191. The main credit to India's top-notch bowling performance has to go to two of India's best bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin.

With 244 onboard, Bumrah provided India with the perfect start, bowling a brilliant spell at the start of Australia's innings to get the better of their opening pair. He sent Joe Burns and Matthew Wade back to hut pretty early and helped India establish a vital start to their bowling innings.

After Bumrah's fiery spell, it was all an R Ashwin show. The Tamilnadu based spinner ran riots with the ball. Ashwin spun his web and went through Australia's middle order like hot knife through butter.

R Ashwin wickets destroy Australia

Ashwin's first wicket of the test match was the prized scalp of Steve Smith. The Australian middle-order batsman was perfectly set up by Ravichandran Ashwin with a few flighted deliveries followed up by a straighter one. Ashwin's ability to extract bounce on the ball came in handy as Steve Smith sent one back to the first slip. Ajinkya Rahane is usually a safe pair of hands as he completed the catch ending Smith's stay on the crease.

Ashwin's next victim was Travis Head. The Aussie batsman had no clue on how to play R Ashwin as the left-hander ended up hitting one straight back to Ashwin who completed the catch with ease and sent Head back to the hut.

WICKET! Another one bites the dust as Ashwin gets the wicket of Travis Head.



Australia 65/4



Live - https://t.co/dBLRRBSJrx #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9XfOByBWko — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2020

A major credit to R Ashwin’s third test wicket has to go to India team captain Virat Kohli. The Australian debutant Cameron Green hit a shot towards mid-wicket where Virat Kohli took a spectacular catch. The Indian captain completed a fully stretched dive towards his right and caught the ball with absolute grace to end Cameroon Green’s stay at the crease. His 4th wicket was Nathan Lyon's dismissal which was again completed by who took the catch and ended the spinners' innings at 10 runs off 21 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin's wickets helped India manage to get on the driver's seat of the India vs Australia 1st Test.

