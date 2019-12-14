Chris Gayle Gets Into After-party Mode; Shirt Off, Dance Moves On

West Indies ace opener Chris Gayle who is known for his party skills and groovy moves recently took to Instagram to share a video of his dance skills. In the video, Gayle can be seen showing off his dancing skills with an open shirt giving out original Jamaican party vibes. The left-handed batsman recently featured in South Africa's premier T20 franchise cricket tournament, Mzansi Super League where he played for Jozi Stars. However, the West Indies star has been dropped out of the T20 and ODI squad touring India currently.

Gayle's groovy moves

Chris Gayle while playing franchise cricket

"As soon as I don't perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "I am not talking for this team only. This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don't score runs, two, three, four times. It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team."And then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don't remember what you have done for them. I don't get respect," he added. Gayle had gone unsold twice in the 2018 IPL auction before being taken by Kings XI Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Chris Gayle on facing criticisms

Standing at the twilight of his career, Gayle said he has now become used to the situation."Even from players as well, I am talking. Players, management, head of management, board members. Chris Gayle never gets respect. Once Chris Gayle fails, it's the end of his career, he is no good, he is the worst player and all these other things."I've generally overcome these things and I expect these things and I have lived with these things," he said.

