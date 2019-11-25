Sourav Ganguly Reminded Of Iconic 2001 Test, World Cup Final After Eden Gardens Full-house

As the historic pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh concluded on Sunday, with India registering their seventh consecutive Test win by an innings and 46 runs, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was utterly delighted as the first day-night match witnessed a jam-packed stadium. While reflecting upon the huge crowd at the stadium, Ganguly said that it made him feel like it was a World Cup Final and not any regular Test.

The first-ever day-night Test to be played by both, India and Bangladesh, was well-received by all including the fans and cricket veterans. The match which saw pacers dominate with Indian fast-bowlers accounting for all Bangladesh wickets was also graced by several dignitaries including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ringing the customary bell on the first day at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to flag off the match.

'Brings back memories of the 2001 Test'

Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly while speaking to a news agency said that the enormous crowd gathered to watch the first-day night Test was surreal and it felt as if it was a World Cup Final. "This has never been witnessed in a Test match before. When was the last time that such a huge crowd had gathered to watch a Test match? It feels like a World Cup Final. This is what Test cricket should be about," Ganguly said. The former India captain also added that the match reminded him of the iconic Test against Australia back in 2001 where Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman had helped the team register an unlikely win. "If you ask me, it brings back memories of the 2001 Test match. It feels amazing. Test cricket should witness such kinds of packed stadiums," Ganguly said.

India's Test dominance at home continues

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak. Bangladesh who were trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs.

