Unmissable: Scott Boland Takes A Ripper Off His Own Bowling To Dismiss Jake Weatherald

Scott Boland took a ripper off his own bowling to get rid off Jake Weatherald during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers at the Invermay Park, Launceston on Sunday.

WATCH: Travis Head dives, plucks firmly-struck shot out of mid-air after batting stunner

READ: Team India wears black arm bands to honour late Bapu Nadkarni

This had happened in the fifth over of the first innings. On the very first delivery, Boland had bowled a fuller one around the off-stump as the batsman looked to hit it straight down the ground. However, he did not make good contact with the ball and ended up hitting it in the air as Scott Boland showed a good presence of mind and took an outstanding one-handed catch to his right.

''You are kidding me. Scotty Boland take a bow. He dismisses the dangerous opener for the Strikers with an absolute ripper'', said a commentator on air.

The video of Scott Boland's ripper was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

The weekend of epic C&Bs continues.



Scott Boland is on a hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/CZfm4AdrSt — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2020

Miller's spectacular innings goes in vain

After setting up a target of 187 for the Hurricanes to chase, Striker looked determined to win the match with some early wickets in their pockets. Neser and Agar helped clear the openers and number three Doran was sent back courtesy of Skipper Head's stupendous catch. However, David Miller gave a strong fight as he took the chase deep smashing Strikers all around the ground. Miller played a fantastic innings of 90 runs which comprised five big hits and eight boundaries.

With 21 needed off the last over, Strikers' best bowler of the day, Peter Siddle took the onus on him to pull off the nail-biter for his team. Siddle began the over with a dot ball and clipped Miller's wings with his tight line and length and varied pacers. As a result, Adelaide Strikers won the match by 10 runs helping them move up to the second position on the BBL points table.

READ: Prithvi Shaw stars as India A hand New Zealand XI 12-run defeat

READ: Prithvi Shaw hits hundred in India A's practice game, excites selectors ahead of NZ Tests