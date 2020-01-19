WATCH: Travis Head Dives, Plucks Firmly-struck Shot Out Of Mid-air After Batting Stunner

Adelaide Strikers skipper Travis Head had an amazing day at work as the captain led from the front to put Strikers into a commanding position against the Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday. Head played a beautiful innings with the bat as he slammed 79 off 40 deliveries to help Strikers put up a mammoth total of 186 runs, the highest first innings total at Launceston. He laced his innings with five boundaries and six big hits at a strike rate of 197.50. Head was also named the Player of the Match for his significant contribution.

Travis Head's super dive

The captain also put on a stunning display of acrobatics as he caught Jake Doran off Wes Agar's delivery. In the 10th over of the second innings, Agar bowled a back of the length delivery which Doran played cross-batted to cover where skipper Travis Head was positioned. Head then dived to his right spectacularly to grab on to the ball mid-air. Watch the catch here:

Travis Head is having himself a day out. What a catch! 🤩 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/1qkcDX8s81 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2020

READ | VIRAL: Chris Morris Showcases Super Football Skills, Seals Brilliant Run Out In BBL Match

Miller's spectacular innings goes in vain

After setting up a target of 187 for the Hurricanes to chase, Striker looked determined to win the match with some early wickets in their pockets. Neser and Agar helped clear the openers and number three Doran was sent back courtesy of Skipper Head's stupendous catch. However, David Miller gave a strong fight as he took the chase deep smashing Strikers all around the ground. Miller played a fantastic innings of 90 runs which comprised five big hits and eight boundaries.

READ | Pollard's Four Wickets In Vain As 2nd T20 Against Ireland Abandoned

With 21 needed off the last over, Strikers' best bowler of the day, Peter Siddle took the onus on him to pull off the nail-biter for his team. Siddle began the over with a dot ball and clipped Miller's wings with his tight line and length and varied pacers. As a result, Adelaide Strikers won the match by 10 runs helping them move up to the second position on the BBL points table.

READ | ICC's Player Of 2019 Rohit Sharma Could Surpass Sachin, Sourav & Lara's Record In 3rd ODI

READ | BCCI To Take A Call On Injured Rohit, Dhawan's Inclusion In 3rd ODI Before Match