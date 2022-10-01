Unmukt Chand's Bruised Eye Picture Is Getting Fans Worried: 'Survived A Possible Disaster'

Former India cricketer Unmukt Chand, who is currently plying his trade in the United States, took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday to share a picture of his bruised eye. It's never an easy ride for athletes, Unmukt noted in his post, as some days they return home victorious, while other days they are disappointed and bruised. Unmukt expressed his gratitude to god for saving him from a potential catastrophe. Unmukt thanked everyone for their good wishes but did not elaborate on how he had been injured.

"It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed & there are some when you come home with bruises and dents. Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line. Thanku for the good wishes," Unmukt wrote in the post's caption.

Reactions poured in after the post as fans wishes him a speedy recovery.

Unmukt's career

Unmukt gained instant recognition following his unbeaten 111-run knock in the 2012 U-19 World Cup final against Australia. The dashing right-handed batter was hailed as the future of Indian cricket as he led India's U-19 team to a decisive World Cup triumph. However, because of his inconsistent form, things did not turn out as he had hoped. He made the decision to give up his dream to play for the Indian Cricket Team and relocated to the United States in order to pursue a career in cricket's new emerging market.

The 29-year-old plays for the Silicon Valley Strikers in the Minor League Cricket, and Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash League. Unmukt was last seen in action in January 2022 when he played two matches for Renegades in the BBL. He scored 6 and 29 runs against Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes, respectively. Unmukt made his Minor League Cricket debut in August 2021 and finished the tournament as the top run-scorer with 612 runs in 16 innings as he led his team to the championship title.

Unmukt, who left Indian cricket at the age of 28, has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and scored more than 4500 runs in List A cricket.

