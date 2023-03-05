UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: How To Watch WPL Match 2023 On TV & Online?

UP Warriorz are all set to lock horns against Gujarat Giants in Match 3 of the ongoing WPL 2023. The match will take place in Mumbai later this evening. Gujarat Giants have already played a game in the tournament, in which they lost by a massive margin of 143 runs. UP Warriorz are slated to play their first match today. Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at all the details related to the match including live telecast and streaming info.

Where is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match being held?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants is scheduled to be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When will the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 5.

How to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 can tune in to the Sports 18 network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India can visit the JioCinema app or website. The streaming will be free to watch for everyone.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in Australia?

For fans in Australia, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Fox Sports.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Willow TV.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Predicted Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley/Beth Mooney, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Full squads

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney (wk/c), Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth.

Image: BCCI

