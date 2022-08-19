Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Standings After India's 10-wicket Win Over ZIM

India defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the first One-Day International of their three-match series on Thursday. Courtesy of the win, the Indian team has taken a 1-0 lead over the hosts in the three-match contest that is taking place at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. While Deepak Chahar played a crucial role with the ball, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan completed the job with the bat.

Chahar, who was returning to the national side after a long hiatus due to injury, picked three wickets and also bagged the player of the match award. Gill and Dhawan forged an unbeaten 192-run partnership to help India complete the chase without losing a single wicket. Let's take a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after India's 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League - standings

England is currently on top of the table with 125 points in 18 matches. Bangladesh and Pakistan are ranked number two and three respectively on the table with 120 and 110 points. Afghanistan and New Zealand are placed at number four and five positions with 100 and 90 points. India, which has been selected to host the 2023 World Cup, is ranked number seven on the table and is the only side to have a 'Q' opposite to its name.

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tied/NR Points NRR 1 England 18 12 5 1 125 +1.219 2 Bangladesh 18 12 6 0 120 +0.384 3 Pakistan 17 11 6 0 110 +0.221 4 Afghanistan 12 10 2 1 100 +0.563 5 New Zealand 10 9 1 0 90 +1.349 6 West Indies 22 9 13 0 90 -0.732 7 India (Q) 13 9 4 0 89 +0.571 8 Australia 12 7 5 0 70 +0.496 9 Ireland 21 6 13 2 68 -0.382 10 Sri Lanka 18 6 11 1 62 -0.031 11 South Africa 13 4 7 2 49 -0.206 12 Zimbabwe 16 3 12 1 35 -1.009 13 Netherlands 18 2 15 1 25 -1.228

The ICC ODI World Cup Super League is a brand new competition in this format, which takes place over two years. The intention of this tournament is to increase the stakes when it comes to bilateral series. In the first edition of the tournament, this league will decide the teams that will feature in the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI