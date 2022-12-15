USA Cricket Announces Squad For U19 World Cup, Netizens Say It 'looks Like India B Team'

Team USA announced a 15-player squad for the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The U-19 T20 World Cup will be played in South Africa from next month onwards, where a total of 16 teams will lock horns against each other in a bid to become the U-19 Women’s T20 champions. While 11 ICC full-member nations gained automatic qualification for the tournament, the five remaining spots were filled by one team from each of ICC’s five regions, which also included the USA.

ICC U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 to begin on January 14

“USA Cricket Women's U19s Squad for Historic First World Cup Appearance Named 15-player squad to represent Team USA is named for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next month,” wrote Team USA on Twitter. As the announcement was made on USA’s social media handles, netizens reacted by pointing out that the squad looked more like an India B team. Alongside the 15 players selected in the squad, USA cricket also announced five non-traveling reserves for the prestigious tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to play from January 14 to January 29, 2022. The semifinals are slated to be held on January 27 at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The prestigious event will conclude with a high-octane final at the same venue on January 29.

‘USA Cricket team or India B team?’: Netizens question Team USA

USA Cricket team or India B team?? — Vignesh (@vickki93) December 14, 2022

Also worth noting, most of these players American born and/or raised. — David Ager 🗺😷🇪🇺🌐🔴 (@TheAgermeister) December 14, 2022

The USA women's cricket team is a more diverse representation of India than the Indian women's cricket team!:) — Sandeep Ramesh (@SandeepRamesh) December 14, 2022

Full Support to this Team 🇮🇳🤝🇺🇸 — दाढ़ी वाले बाबा (@iAyush_Mishra) December 15, 2022

This is like a Indian team... — Chindhuprasad (@Chindhuprasad) December 14, 2022

Everyone has some Indian connections — iamdk_777 (@kingkundu2) December 14, 2022

Here’s a detailed looked at the players, coaching, and support staff announced by USA for the tournament.

Team USA women’s U-19 squad for the ICC U-19 T20 World Cup 2023

Team USA’s 15-member squad for the marquee U-19 tournament:

Geetika Kodali (Captain)

Anika Kolan (WK) (Vice Captain)

Aditi Chudasama

Bhumika Bhadriraju

Disha Dhingra

Isani Vaghela

Jivana Aras

Laasya Mullapudi

Pooja Ganesh (WK)

Pooja Shah

Ritu Singh

Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni

Snigdha Paul

Suhani Thadani

Taranum Chopra

Reserve players:

Chetnaa Prasad

Kasturi Vedantham

Lisa Ramjit

Mitali Patwardhan

Tya Gonsalves

USA’s coaching and support staff: