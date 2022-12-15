Last Updated:

USA Cricket Announces Squad For U19 World Cup, Netizens Say It 'looks Like India B Team'

As USA Cricket announced their squad for the ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, netizens reacted to it saying that it looked like India's B team.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Team USA announced a 15-player squad for the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The U-19 T20 World Cup will be played in South Africa from next month onwards, where a total of 16 teams will lock horns against each other in a bid to become the U-19 Women’s T20 champions. While 11 ICC full-member nations gained automatic qualification for the tournament, the five remaining spots were filled by one team from each of ICC’s five regions, which also included the USA. 

ICC U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 to begin on January 14

“USA Cricket Women's U19s Squad for Historic First World Cup Appearance Named 15-player squad to represent Team USA is named for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next month,” wrote Team USA on Twitter. As the announcement was made on USA’s social media handles, netizens reacted by pointing out that the squad looked more like an India B team. Alongside the 15 players selected in the squad, USA cricket also announced five non-traveling reserves for the prestigious tournament. 

The tournament is scheduled to play from January 14 to January 29, 2022. The semifinals are slated to be held on January 27 at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The prestigious event will conclude with a high-octane final at the same venue on January 29.

‘USA Cricket team or India B team?’: Netizens question Team USA

Here’s a detailed looked at the players, coaching, and support staff announced by USA for the tournament.

Team USA women’s U-19 squad for the ICC U-19 T20 World Cup 2023

Team USA’s 15-member squad for the marquee U-19 tournament:

  • Geetika Kodali (Captain)
  • Anika Kolan (WK) (Vice Captain)
  • Aditi Chudasama
  • Bhumika Bhadriraju
  • Disha Dhingra
  • Isani Vaghela
  • Jivana Aras
  • Laasya Mullapudi
  • Pooja Ganesh (WK)
  • Pooja Shah
  • Ritu Singh
  • Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni
  • Snigdha Paul
  • Suhani Thadani
  • Taranum Chopra

Reserve players:

  • Chetnaa Prasad
  • Kasturi Vedantham
  • Lisa Ramjit
  • Mitali Patwardhan
  • Tya Gonsalves

USA’s coaching and support staff:

  • Head Coach: Shivnarine Chanderpaul
  • Team Manager: John Aaron
  • Team Analyst: Rohaan Gosala
  • S&C/Assistant Coach: Burt Cockley
  • Physio/Medical: Dr. Audrey Adams
  • Assistant Team Manager: Joan Alexander-Serrano
