Uthappa Narrates Story Of MS Dhoni's Masterplan In T20 World Cup, Reveals Karthik's Role

Indian Cricketer Robin Uthappa revealed how former Indian skipper MS Dhoni used his brilliant on-field instincts to execute a master plan to dismiss South African captain Graeme Smith. Smith was dismissed on a ball by spinner Harbhajan Singh which was caught by Dinesh Karthik. As per Uthappa, just before the dismissal of Smith, MS Dhoni changed Karthik’s position and the ball ended up in his hands as Smith failed to connect properly.

While speaking on the podcast, 22 Yards with Gaurav Kapoor, Uthappa said, “Just the ball before (Graeme Smith's dismissal)..., MS Dhoni moved (Dinesh) Karthik from third slip to a fielding position between fourth slip and gully. The very next ball the DK took that catch. It's nuts. I don't know how he(MS Dhoni) does that. I think he is one guy who is truest to his instincts”. Uthappa further revealed his thoughts on being asked about the last over of the 2007 T20 WC. He said that the choice to defend 13 runs in the last over was given to Joginder Sharma and Harbhajan Singh. However, Joginder stepped up to the task by putting his hands up. Dhoni backed Joginder and gave the ball to him, trusting his instincts. Uthappa further revealed that MS Dhoni baked his instincts the whole tournament, which India won in its inaugural edition.

Robin Uthappa currently plays for the MS Dhoni-led CSK in IPL

India defeated the likes of England, South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan(twice) in their ICC World Cup 2007 campaign and emerged victorious at the end. Dhoni went to lead India into numerous ICC titles, such as the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He was also in the Virat Kohli-led Indian team that reached the finals of the ICC Champions League 2017 and the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. He retired from International cricket on August 15, 2020.

Robin Uthappa and Dhoni are currently at the United Arab Emirates with the Chennai Super Kings for the second-leg of the Indian Premier League. The second leg starts from September 19, with CSK’s clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians. After the conclusion of the IPL, Dhoni will mentor the Indian team in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@ROBINUTHAPPA