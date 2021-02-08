'Vaccine Against No Balls?' Quips Bhogle As Indian Bowlers Default 27 Times At Chepauk

Taking a comical dig at the Indian bowlers for crossing the line innumerable times in Chennai, Harsha Bhogle quipped if there is a vaccine against no-balls. The commentator's remarks came as Indian bowlers bowled more than 20 no-balls in the ongoing Test at the Chepauk, crossing the line repeatedly as India toils hard for English wickets. In total, Indian bowlers have bowled 27 no-balls as the game nears an end of play on Day 4.

Shahbaz Nadeem has been the highest defaulter having bowled 3 no-balls in the first innings and 6 in the second. Nadeem has been followed by Jasprit Bumrah who has bowled 7 no-balls in the second innings itself. Ishant Sharma has also crossed the line on 5 occasions whereas Ashwin's no-ball count reads 3 in the second innings.

READ | Vaughan Predicts India Out Of Hunt For Victory, 115 Overs To Bowl The Hosts Out In Chennai

Is there a vaccine against no-balls? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2021

Day 4 gets intense

After the heroic Pant & Pujara partnership on Day 3, England bowlers came back stronger on Day 4 as they rattled out the remaining Indian batsmen restricting their innings to just 337 runs. Washington Sundar played another brilliant innings to bridge the gap and reduce the deficit as he scored 85 runs before running out of partners from the other end. The English batsmen came out all guns blazing in the second innings, however, the Indian bowlers got the better of them as they managed to pick quick wickets.

READ | R Ashwin Beats Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh For All-time Indian 'First' In Test Cricket

Skipper Joe Root has been sensational with a double century in the first innings and a quickfire 40 runs in the second to propel their lead. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the pick of bowlers as he accounted for 3 wickets, with Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jasprit Bumrah picking one wicket each.

READ | Rishabh Pant Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award, Fans Predict Kyle Mayers To Succeed Him

Joe Root scored a superb double century in his 100th Test as England continued to frustrate India, amassing 578 in the first innings of the Chennai Test. The 30-year-old Root became the first player to notch up a double ton in his 100th Test on the way to his 218 off 377 balls, while Ben Stokes hit a counter-attacking 82 off 118 balls, studded with 10 fours and three sixes. On Day 3, Rishabh Pant's beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third day's play.

READ | Washington Sundar's 85* In Chennai Makes Fans Have Interesting Request For Virat Kohli

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.