R Ashwin Beats Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh For All-time Indian 'First' In Test Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) struck back for India on the first ball of the second England innings on Day 4 at Chennai. The off-spinner dismissed opening batsman Rory Burns for a first-ball duck to launch a late Indian fightback, after the hosts were reduced to 337 earlier in the day. Through his first-ball feat, Ashwin managed to unlock a rare landmark in Test cricket, thus becoming the first Indian bowler to do so.

R Ashwin sends Rory Burns packing for golden duck, watch video

ICYMI - Ashwin's first ball strike in the 2nd innings@ashwinravi99 was given the new ball in the 2nd innings and he struck in his very first ball. Beautiful delivery to get Burns caught at slip.



📽️📽️https://t.co/CV8ad328nb #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JKvBoNVaOo — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021

R Ashwin first Indian, third overall spinner to claim a first-ball wicket in an innings

England began their second innings by enjoying 241 runs in the bank. However, they lost opener Rory Burns off their first ball to R Ashwin, who was assisted by some sharp fielding from close-in fielder Ajinkya Rahane.

R Ashwin became the first Indian spinner and only the third overall in Test history to claim a wicket off the first ball of an innings. He eclipsed veteran Indian spinners Anil Kumble as well as Harbhajan Singh as none of them achieved the same during their respective Test careers. Moreover, the only two spin bowlers to have taken a wicket off the first ball of an innings were England’s Bobby Peel back in 1888 and South Africa’s Albert Vogler back in 1907.

R Ashwin Test wickets stats

The R Ashwin Test wickets column composes of some staggering numbers. Having made his Test debut in 2011, the 34-year-old has taken 382 wickets so far across 75 matches. The right-arm spinner has 27 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls to his name.

India vs England 1st Test updates

At the time of publishing, England reached 44-2 from 14 overs in their second innings. They extended their lead to 285 runs in the process. Earlier, the Indians compiled 337 on the back of Rishabh Pant’s 91 and Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 85 in comparison to England’s 578. Dom Bess collected four Indian wickets and he was ably assisted by James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, all contributing with two wickets each.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

