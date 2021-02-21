Varun Chakravarthy Expresses Gratitude To Sachin After India Call-up For England T20Is

As cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated spinner Varun Chakravarthy for being named in Team India's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England next month, the latter has gone on to say that he will hold the wishes of the 2011 World Cup winner as 'blessings forever'.

'Blessings Forever': Varun Chakravarthy

It so happened that the Master Blaster had congratulated the likes of all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, elegant Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav for their maiden call-up to the Indian team. Meanwhile, Sachin gave special mention to Chakravarthy after the spinner had missed out on donning the Indian jersey in Australia as his tour was cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Once Tendulkar's tweet came to his notice, the architect-turned-cricketer thanked the batting maestro and wrote that his wishes mean a lot to him and that the Tamil Nadu cricketer will take his good wishes along with him as blessings forever.

Thank you @sachin_rt sir 🙏 this means alot to me.. will take your good wishes along with me as blessings forever 🙏and congratulations to @surya_14kumar @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 😁 https://t.co/oZ7iGMXhuk — Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) February 21, 2021

The five-match T20I series

After having locked horns in the Tests which are currently underway, India and England will square off in the shortest format of the game. The 5-match T20 series assumes great significance with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year in India. The T20I series will begin on March 12 and subsequent matches will be played with a gap of two days.

All five matches will be played at the grand Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. While there is no official announcement yet, crowds are expected to be allowed in the Motera for the matches as they have been allowed for the two Tests there. England is yet to announce its squad for the five-match series.

Team India's squad for England T20Is

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

