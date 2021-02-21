Prithvi Shaw Makes His Bat Talk By Scoring Match-winning 100 For Mumbai Against Delhi

It seems that youngster Prithvi Shaw has finally managed to rediscover his rhythm with the bat as he scored a match-winning century for Mumbai during their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Delhi during their Round 1, Elite Group D match at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur on Sunday.

Shaw makes his bat talk

Restricting Delhi to a modest total of 211/7 after winning the toss and electing to bowl, Shaw meant business as he took on the Delhi bowlers once he was set in the middle despite losing his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal early. He then added 82 runs along with skipper Shreyas Iyer (39) for the second-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed and out came Suryakumar Yadav at number four.

SKY played a supporting role to perfection with an unbeaten 33-ball 50. However, all eyes were on Prithvi Shaw as he successfully anchored the Mumbai run chase with an outstanding century. The young batsman remained unbeaten on an 89-ball 105 at a strike rate of close to 118 including 14 boundaries and a couple of maximums as Mumbai crossed the finish line by seven wickets and 109 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, the netizens also came forward to laud the youngster and one of them even opined that the opening batsman needs to be in Team India's scheme of things in white-ball cricket.

India's 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper was last seen in action at the highest level during Team India's pink-ball Test match against Australia in December 2020. Shaw had a forgettable outing in that contest where he had failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings and could only manage a run-a-ball four in the second. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in both the innings by new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively.

The Mumbai cricketer was not only criticised for his poor form with the bat but was also benched for the remainder of the series as Shubman Gill made most of his chances as an opener as he finished with 259 runs in three matches.

After the Adelaide debacle, a determined Indian team came back strongly in the remaining games to register a 2-1 series win and successfully retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

