Vaughan Accuses BCCI Of Strongarming ICC, Seeks Deduction In WTC Points For Poor Pitches

After England's horrendous show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the third Test against India, former cricketer Michael Vaughan has accused the BCCI of strongarming the ICC to 'get away with' whatever the Indian board wishes. Despite several English veterans and touring party's skipper Joe Root admitting that the pitch had no part to play in England's defeat in the 2nd and 3rd Test as well, Vaughan continues to criticise Indian wickets, claiming that poor surfaces are bad for the future of Test cricket. While admitting that India outplayed England on the basis of skills, Vaughan termed the win as a 'shallow victory'.

In his column for the Daily Telegraph, Vaughan wrote, "The longer powerful countries like India are allowed to get away with it the more toothless the ICC will look. The governing body are allowing India to produce whatever they wish and it is Test cricket that is getting hurt."

The former England captain also accused India of producing spin-friendly wickets after facing a defeat in the first game of the series to gain an advantage. He opined that broadcasters asking for refunds if a match finishes too soon may help change things.

'Should deduct WTC points'

"Perhaps it will take broadcasters to ask for refunds for things to change. They accept Test finishing early because the players are not good enough but not when home boards produce such poor pitches. They are left with three blank days but are still having to pay for production. They will not be happy and might think twice about good money for Test rights," Vaughan wrote.

Vaughan also added that India should be docked World Test Championship points for producing surfaces that are not 'deemed good enough for Test cricket. "We have to be fair and recognise that these players are battling for their careers and over the last two weeks they have been let down by the surfaces. How can anyone say 250 is a par first-innings score in a Test and claim the pitch is good enough. Test cricket is not about accepting you need to have a bit of fortune as a batsman to score runs in the first innings," said Vaughan who led England from 2003 to 2008.

England out of WTC race

As Team India steamrolled over England in the third Test of the series, Kohli's men also crushed Root & Co's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship finale at the Lord's with the 10 wicket win on Thursday. India's spin masters Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel wreaked havoc in Ahmedabad as they dismissed England for merely 81 runs in the second innings eyeing to finish the proceedings within 2 days of the Test. Chasing a paltry total of 49, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable as they made easy work of this small run chase as openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill counter-attacked the English spinners with their aggressive batting display as the hosts comfortably got past the finish line by 10 wickets.

