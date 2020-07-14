Vaughan Backs 'chaos Creator' Jofra Archer, Claims 'he's Got That Point Of Difference'

Former England skipper Micheal Vaughan threw his weight behind young pacer and 'chaos creator' Jofra Archer and said that it was impossible for the bowler to consistently 'crank up' deliveries above 90 mph. Jofra Archer, who was picked ahead of veteran Stuart Broad for the first test against the West Indies at Southampton, looked promising on the last two days of the game, troubling the batsmen with his menacing deliveries. The Barbados-born pacer managed to pick up three wickets in the 2nd innings of the game while keeping his sheet clean and himself frustrated in the first.

'Impossible'

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Tuffers and Vaughan podcast, the former England skipper said he was delighted to see Jofra

Archer's spell on Day four and five of the game and that he went back to doing what he was best at. Justifying Archer's inability to consistently bowl at high-threatening speeds, Vaughan pointed out that other bowling legends such as Lee, Akhtar had many speels where they could have 'cranked it up' but couldn't do so as their bodies did not allow them to do so. Further, the former England skipper said that it was ideal to have a well-set Archer in the bowling line-up as he troubles the batsmen with his chaotic spell consisting of deliveries over 90 mph. Vaughan also predicted that Archer might go on to become a consistent bowler in the future.

"Look at (Australia's) Brett Lee and (Pakistan's) Shoaib Akhtar. They have lots of spells where you just go 'come on, you can crank it up', but it's impossible. The body just doesn't allow you to do it every single over that you bowl," he said. "But when you get that click, that six or seven overs where everything is in sync and you see the ball flying down at 90mph-plus causing chaos, that's why you put Jofra Archer in your team."

West Indies defeat England in first Test after COVID

West Indies defeated England by four wickets at Rose Bowl, Southampton to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series. With the win, the Jason Holder-led side also opened their account in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship points table. The recently concluded England vs West Indies first Test marked the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus-induced sports shutdown.

West Indies’ four-wicket win over the Ben Stokes-led English side has taken them above South Africa and Bangladesh on the WTC points table. England continues to remain on the fourth spot, i.e. just below New Zealand. Bangladesh remains the only side to not register their opening points in the ongoing World Test Championship yet.

