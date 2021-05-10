VCC Vs PSM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 28 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 28 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Vinohrady at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 10. Here is our VCC vs PSM Dream11 prediction, VCC vs PSM Dream11 team, VCC vs PSM best team and VCC vs PSM player record.

VCC vs PSM match preview

This is the second match for both teams and they will look to end the day on a high by winning this match. Vinohrady play their first match versus current table-toppers Prague CC Kings. The team is currently second on the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss from 4 matches so far. Speaking about the performance in the tournament so far Vinohrady began their campaign with a win over Bohemians and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. They were beaten by Bohemians in the return fixture before winning against Brno Raiders in the next fixture.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers play Bohemian in their first fixture of the day. Currently, the team has registered 1 win and 3 losses so far in the tournament and will look to win both matches and climb the points table. The only win for the team came versus Brno Raiders while losing to Vinohrady CC and twice to Prague CC Kings so far. This should be an exciting contest to watch.



VCC vs PSM weather report

The weather will be sunny with no rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chance of rain coming, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs making the PSM vs BCC Dream11 prediction a viable one.

VCC vs PSM pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VCC vs PSM player record

For Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Vaibhav Naukudkar and Santosh Bemmireddy have performed well so far and will be eager to continue their fine form in the tournament. For Vinohrady, Frederick Heydenrych has done well with the bat, while Venkatesh Margasahayam is the leading wicket-taker for the side in the tournament. Both players will hope to put up a better performance this time around as well.

VCC vs PSM Dream11 team

VCC vs PSM Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs PSM Dream11 prediction, VCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The VCC vs PSM player record and as a result, the VCC vs PSM best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCC vs PSM Dream11 team and VCC vs PSM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

