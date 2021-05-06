Veda Krishnamurthy Loses Both Mother And Sister Due To COVID-19, Harsha Bhogle Reacts

Even as the IPL 2021 postponed news came to light, India continues to battle with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. The coronavirus situation has now shocked the cricketing world as Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost both her mother and sister due to the Covid-19 infection. Krishnamurthy had informed about her mother’s demise in an earlier tweet and now her sister, Vatsala Shivakumar lost her life due to Covid-19.

Harsha Bhogle reacts to the news on Twitter

Fans are shocked and deeply disheartened after receiving the news of demise in the Veda Krishnamurthy family. Indian cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle recently reacted to this unfortunate news on Twitter. Harsha Bhogle tried to condole Veda Krishnamurthy by saying in a retweet that he was thinking about her. Fans were in shock and they provided condolences for the Veda Krishnamurthy family news.

Previously, Krishnamurthy has appreciated all the supportive messages she received after the demise of her mother. She was praying for her sister since then, who was also battling the coronavirus. She informed everyone that she had tested negative and her thoughts & prayers were going out to those going through the same. Krishnamurthy's sister was battling with Covid since last month.

Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!! — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 24, 2021

Veda Krishnamurthy career

Veda Krishnamurthy made her debut against England Women’s team at only 18 years of age at the Derby on June 30, 2011. In her debut match, she scored 50 runs from 54 balls. The Veda Krishnamurthy career so far has seen her play 48 ODI matches scoring 829 runs with an average of 25.9. In her T20I career, she has played 76 matches while scoring 837 runs with an average of 18.6. She was also an integral part of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017 which saw the Indian team reach the final against England.

IPL 2021 postponed due to coronavirus scare

Due to the coronavirus scare, the IPL 2021 postponed decision came to light after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive inside the bio-bubble. It started with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from the KKR squad which postponed the KKR vs RCB match. When Wriddhiman Saha from the SRH squad also tested positive, the suspension became inevitable. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Image Source: ICC Twitter

