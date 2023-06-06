Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Venkatesh Iyer had a tremendous season in the Indian Premier League 2023 and scored 404 runs from 14 games. He also scored a century against the Mumbai Indians but his team didn't had a good run in the tournament and was knocked out during the league phase. However, after the conclusion of the IPL 2023, all the players have moved to their normal lives and Iyer also was seen having fun with the school children in Kanchipuram.

Venkatesh Iyer played cricket with the children of a Vedic school in the Kanchipuram city of Tamil Nadu and also shared a video of the same on his Instagram handle. Iyer was seen having a lot of fun in the video and also was wearing the traditional Vedic school attire.

Venkatesh Iyer's performance in IPL 2023

Venkatesh Iyer was one of the key performers of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023. Besides KKR's batting woes in the tournament. Iyer was the one who stood on every occasion and balanced the team's innings after the early loss. Venkatesh was retained by the Knight Riders after his performance in the last two seasons and yet again performed as per his name.

Other than the Kolkata Knight Riders Venkatesh Iyer has also played nine T20Is for the Indian cricket team and scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 162.2. Iyer has also featured for the Indian team in two One Day Internationals.

Kolkata Knight Riders' dismal run in IPL 2023

However, the Kolkata Knight Riders seemed overly dependent on players like Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh and finished at the seventh spot on the points table. KKR played a total of 14 games in which they were only able to win six games and ended up on the losing side in the remaining eight games.

The team also missed the presence of captain Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana as well was not able to leave much impact with his captaincy throughout the season.

The Kolkata Knight Riders being the two-time Indian Premier League champions have not had a good run in the tournament in the last few years. The team played the final against the Chennai Super Kings in 2021 but faced a loss against them. KKR also were knocked out in the league phase in the 2022 edition.