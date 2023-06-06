Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Don Bradman's career feat, equal Sachin & Dravid's record

Team India batsman Virat Kohli broke his streak of low scores and roared back to the form in September 2022 Asia Cup. Since then, Virat has been scoring runs for the Indian team in various formats and was also among the leading run-scorers of the IPL. The Indian team will be up against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 and Kohli would be looking to score runs against the Kangaroos and also end the team's winless run in the ICC events. The right-handed batsman has an old love affair with the Aussies and has scored 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26 in the 24 Tests. The former Indian captain also has a chance to achieve many milestones and surpass Indian greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Don Bradman.

Records that Virat Kohli would be eyeing to break in WTC Final

Looking at Virat Kohli's current form, Here are few major milestones which former India skipper can achieve during WTC final against Australia.

Most runs by a player in ICC knockout matches: Virat Kohli has scored 620 runs in 16 innings of 15 ICC knockout matches. His average for the same is 51.66 whereas his highest score is 96*. If Virat is able to play yet another sublime knock and he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar who has 657 runs in 14 knockout innings with one century and five half-centuries. Most runs against any opposition bowler: Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has the most runs against Australian bowler Nathan Lyon whereas Virat Kohli is second on the list. Virat has scored 511 runs vs Lyon and also has the chance to surpass Pujara who has scored 570 runs against the same bowler. Most International runs by an India in England: Former India batsman and current head coach Rahul Dravid has the record to score the most international runs by an Indian batter in England. Dravid has scored 2,645 runs at an average of 55.10 in 45 games. Virat Kohli is right behind him and needs just 72 runs to surpass Rahul and become the leading Indian run scorer in England. Virat Kohli's double milestone vs Australia: Virat Kohli can achieve two milestones against Australia in the WTC FInal 2023. Virat needs just 21 runs to complete 2000 runs in Tests against the Aussies whereas he can also complete 5000 international runs against them for which he just needs 55 more runs. Most ICC Knockout matches: Virat Kohli can become the third batsman to play the most ICC knockout matches and will surpass former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Virat, Sachin, and Dhoni till now have played 15 ICC knockout matches whereas Yuvraj Singh stands at number two with 17 knockout games. The top spot is acquired by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting as he played 18 knockout games during his career. 950 fours in Test cricket: Virat Kohli currently has hit 941 fours in the 108 Tests he has played and needs just nine fours to touch the 950 mark. Most Test centuries vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar have scored eight Test centuries against Australia and stand in the second spot together. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most centuries (11) vs the Aussies and Virat has the chance to surpass Sunil Gavaskar to achieve this massive feat in WTC final. Equal Don Bradman's record: Virat Kohli can equal the great Australian batsman Donald Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries. Virat Kohli currently has 28 Test centuries and has a chance to equal Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries. If Virat hits two centuries in two innings he will surpass the great Aussie legend and will also equal Steve Smith's record. Most International runs in SENA countries at the age of 34: The Indian team batsmen have always struggled to score in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. Virat Kohli has been the batsman who played oppositely to the trend and has scored 21 centuries at the age of 34. Sachin Tendulkar is only above Virat who scored 22 tons at the age of 34. Kohli has the chance to equal the record Sachin's record against Australia. Fastest to 76 international hundreds: Since Virat Kohli ended his wait for the 71st century and he has been constantly scoring tons since then. Virat now has 75 international hundreds and also has the chance to become the fastest batsman to reach 76 international tons. First Indian to score a century in ICC Final after Sourav Ganguly: Sourav Ganguly was the last Indian batter to score a century in the final of ICC Final. Ganguly scored a century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2000 Final and since then no Indian batsman has been able to score a century in an ICC final. If Kohli scores a ton in the ICC WTC Final vs Australia he will become the second Indian after Sourav to score a hundred in an ICC Final.

Virat Kohli has been the backbone of the Indian team's top order for many years and also has ruled for a decade with his aggressive batting. Eyeing Virat's current form, the Indian team would be expecting yet another splendid performance from him and take them to the WTC mace.