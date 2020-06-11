Venkatesh Prasad Says The Indian Bowling Under Virat Kohli Is 'one Of The Best'

Venkatesh Prasad has gone on to say that the current Indian bowling attack under Virat Kohli is amazing. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami are doing well in the limited-overs while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav (also including Shami and Bumrah) are doing exceptionally well in red-ball cricket.

'One of the best in the world': Venkatesh Prasad

While speaking to a publication, the former Bangalore medium pacer went on to say that the present set of fast bowling including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma, and a couple of other guys is one of the best in the world. At the same time, Prasad also mentioned why the Indian pacers could not succeed in the 2000s. He mentioned that Zaheer Khan was the one guy who was extremely successful but unfortunately, he did not have good partners as they came and went. T

he tall pacer then said that there was Ashish Nehra (injury-prone) who was there for some time whereas, Ajit Agarkar continued for a while before RP Singh and Praveen Kumar came in. (The two also could not succeed in cementing their place in the long run.)

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. Kohli was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but as of now has been suspended indefinitely. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL title after failing at the final hurdle thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

(Image Courtesy: AP)