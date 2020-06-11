Virat Kohli's 11 Body Tattoos: Their Significance And True Story Behind Them Revealed

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world at the moment. The 31-year-old is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and T20Is and is well ahead of his contemporaries. He is the only batsman in the world right now with an average of more than 50 across all three formats.

Virat Kohli tattoos: The significance behind Virat Kohli's 11 tattoos and what they depict

Virat Kohli is as flamboyant off the field as he is on the field. The 31-year-old's love for tattoos is no secret. Virat Kohli has as many as 11 tattoos on his body. Let's take a look at all his tattoos and what they represent.

1. God's Eye Tattoo

This tattoo is present on his left shoulder. According to BodyArtGuru, Virat Kohli had said that he calls it 'God's Eye'. So, basically, the all-seeing eye. He added that everything that’s happening is being watched and there’s someone always keeping a count of everything that you do. He further said that it makes you feel connected in a way and also makes you understand the essence of life and what we need to do as human beings and what our eventual goal is.

2. Japanese Samurai Tattoo

Virat Kohli has a big tattoo of a Japanese Samurai on his left arm. The philosophy behind the tattoo is based on the Bushido code of the Samurai which states the seven virtues of being a warrior - Gi (Justice), Yu (Courage), Jin (Benevolence), Rei (Politeness), Makoto (Honesty), Meiyo (Honor) and Chugi (Loyalty).

3. ‘175’ Tattoo

Virat Kohli who made his ODI debut in 2008 was 175th player from the country to represent India in the format which is why he got this tattoo done on his left arm. Kohli scored 12 off 22 balls on his debut against Sri Lanka as India lost the match by 8 wickets.

4. ‘269’ Tattoo

This is Kohli's Test cap number which means he is the 269th player to play for India in Tests. Talking about these tattoos, Virat Kohli once said that these numbers will always remain with him because when you look back at the charts 200 years from now, in front of these numbers, there will be his name. He added that these will always be special numbers and hence he decided to get them.

5. Mother's Name Tattoo

Virat Kohli's mother has been the cricketer's backbone since he started playing the sport. In order to celebrate their bond, Kohli inscribed his mother's name 'Saroj' on his upper left arm.

6. Father's Name Tattoo

The game of cricket was introduced to Virat Kohli by his late father Prem, who supported the Indian captain to pursue the sport. Kohli had once said that he inscribed the names of his parents on his hands purely because the connection that he has felt with them is something that is unexplained. He added that it is a feeling that can't be put into words. That's why he wanted to make it a part of him until he is alive.

7. Lord Shiva Tattoo

There is a tattoo of Lord Shiva meditating with Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in the background on Virat Kohli's left forearm. The 31-year old is a worshipper of Lord Shiva.

8. Monastery Tattoo

Besides the tattoo of Lord Shiva, Kohli has a tattoo of a monastery inscribed on the left side of his shoulder. The tattoo symbolises peace of mind and yearning for power.

9. Zodiac Sign Tattoo

Kohli who was born on November 5, 1988, has a tattoo of his zodiac sign 'Scorpio' inscribed on his right arm. 'Giving Up' is an alien term for Scorpios. Their perseverance has no saturation point and they make sure they get where they want to, by any means possible.

10. 'Om' Tattoo

'Om'- letters of sacred sound and a spiritual symbol is tattooed near the God’s Eye tattoo on his shoulder.

11. Tribal Art Tattoo

This is one of the first tattoos that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain got on his right forearm. It symbolizes loyalty to his tribe, the team, and of course, his fighting spirit and the aggression.

