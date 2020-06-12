Venkatesh Prasad Reveals How He Got Away After Giving An Aggressive Send-off To Sohail

Venkatesh Prasad revealed how he had got away after giving an aggressive send-off to Aamer Sohail after dismissing him in the high-octane 1996 World Cup quarterfinal clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. After having hit Prasad for a four, Sohail who was the stand-in captain in that contest pointed the bat towards the off-side boundary and warned Venky that he would be hitting him over there once again.



However, on the very next delivery, the southpaw attempted a big shot only to see his off stump go for a walk as the medium-pacer had the last laugh and gave him a mouthful as he was walking back to the pavilion. This incident has gone on to become a part of the cricketing folklore.

READ: Navjot Singh Sidhu Hitting Me With The Bat In Sharjah ODI Rumours 'false': Aamer Sohail



'Would have been penalised': Venkatesh Prasad

While interacting on Fancode, the former Bangalore medium-pacer went on to say that he would have been penalised for that sort of gesture because that’s when the ICC Code of Conduct had come into the picture during the 1996 World Cup. Recalling that incident, the veteran bowler went on to say that the legendary David Shephard was the on-field umpire in that contest and that then his captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar had come to his rescue or else he would have probably been penalised or may be banned.



When Prasad was asked why he had celebrated aggressively on that particular day, he mentioned that the opening batsman should have just gone back to his crease after hitting a boundary, but there was some exchange of words and a gesture that he made which didn’t really go well and with the entire nation and spectators who were watching including himself who was actively involved in it, his blood was really boiling as the hosts needed a wicket during that point in time.



When India knocked out the defending champions



Brilliant innings from Navjot Singh Sidhu (93) and Ajay Jadeja (25-ball 45) helped India get to 287/8 in their 50 overs against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In reply, Pakistan got off to a solid start. Stand-in captain Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar put on an 84-run opening stand. Even after Anwar was dismissed, Sohail anchored Pakistan's run chase. But, after reaching his half-century, he tried to make a statement to pacer Venkatesh Prasad after hitting him to the extra cover fence for a boundary



However, on the very next delivery, Sohail tried to slash Prasad on the leg side but missed the ball completely and needlessly lost his wicket just as the Pakistan innings was gaining momentum. It turned out to be the turning point of the match as Pakistan lost precious wickets of Ijaz Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Veteran batsman Javed Miandad who was playing his final international match tried his best but his run-out ended Pakistan's hopes as India won the contest by 39 runs to qualify for the semi-finals and sent the defending champions out of the tournament.

