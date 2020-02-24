Venugopal Rao Wants MS Dhoni To Represent India In 2023 World Cup

Venugopal Rao believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has still got enough firepower in him to play the next ODI World Cup which will be hosted by India in 2023. Dhoni has not donned the Indian jersey ever since the Men In Blue's heartbreaking loss in the 2019 World Cup semi-final at Manchester last July.

Dhoni should play the 2023 World Cup: Rao

While speaking to a sports magazine recently, Venugopal Rao said that Dhoni should definitely play the next edition of the 50-overs World Cup which will be played in India in 2023 as he is a valuable player for any ICC tournament. Meanwhile, Rao also mentioned he is aware of the fact that the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has not played since the World Cup 2019 semi-final but he reckons that it is not difficult for MSD to make a comeback as he is 'Dhoni'.

The former Indian batsman said that Dhoni is a guy who has all the ICC trophies and nobody else is close to him as a captain or a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Dhoni to start training from March 1

After a long sabbatical from the game, MS Dhoni will now get back to business as he will start training with his teammates at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp from March 1 for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 'Thala' will be eyeing a comeback into the Indian team through IPL 2020. This season will be a crucial one for the former India captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things.

Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

